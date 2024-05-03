Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Of the 15 seats up for grabs across the borough, Burnley Independent Group took three, the Conservatives won three, Lib Dems won two and Greens won one. The total election turnout across the borough was 29.77%.

Today’s results mean that Labour has gained four extra seats on the council overall and now has a total of 15. Meanwhile, the Burnley Independent Group has 10 overall, having lost one to Labour. It means neither party has overall control of the council, which requires 23 seats.

The Co-operative Alliance, which previously controlled the council and comprises Burnley Independent Group, the Greens, and the Liberal Democrats now has 22 councillors on Burnley Council and would need to partner with either the Conservatives or Labour to have overall majority.

Labour has won six seats in the Burnley Council elections following party turmoil over Gaza last year.

The political make-up of the council is now as follows: Labour – 15 seats (previously 11); Burnley Independent Group – 10 (11); Conservatives – 8 (8); Liberal Democrats – 7 (7); and Greens – 5 (7).

Oliver Ryan, Burnley's Labour parliamentary candidate, said: “I'm really pleased. I think it’s a clear indication that people feel like Labour is back in Burnley. We've taken one seat from the Greens, one from the Burnley Independent Group, one from an Independent councillor in Gannow, and one from the Tories. We’ve had four gains, and increased our vote in every ward.

“We’re ready for a general election. Sunak needs to call it.

“We're over-the-moon, and hopefully this means the Co-operative Coalition of the Greens, Lib Dems and Burnley Independent Group will need to make a choice whether or not to vote for the Conservatives consistently.”

At the time, the 10 councillors described their memberships as “untenable” given the leadership's refusal to demand a ceasefire in the Middle East, and became part of the Burnley Independent Group.