Burnley Council elections 2024: Ivor Emo reclaims seat in Greens v Conservatives battle over Cliviger with Worsthorne
Ivor Emo has won back his seat in the Conservatives v Greens battle over Cliviger with Worsthorne.
Coun. Emo, who represents the Conservative Party, amassed 955 votes to take the seat from Burnley Green Party leader Scott Cunliffe who had 575. The voter turn-out was 40.86%.
