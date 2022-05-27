Have your say on Local Plan for Ribble Valley

The plan will set out how many future houses might be built in the borough and where.

It will also look at the delivery of public services, such as refuse collection, health and education.

And as well as business development sites in Ribble Valley’s three main centres of Clitheroe, Longridge and Whalley, it will also consider economic growth in the borough’s 40 villages.

Have you say on Ribble Valley Council's Local Plan

A document setting out the issues that will inform the plan can be viewed at ribblevalley.gov.uk or the Ribble Valley Borough Council Offices in Church Walk, Clitheroe, from Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm.

It can also be viewed at Clitheroe, Longridge, Chatburn, Whalley and Mellor libraries.

Comments should be e-mailed to [email protected] or posted to Local Plan Consultation, Forward Planning Team, Ribble Valley Borough Council, Church Walk, Clitheroe, Lancashire, BB7 2RA, by 5pm on July 7th.