The regiment’s 1st Battalion and the British Army Band Catterick marched through Clitheroe with ‘bayonets fixed, drums beating and colours flying’.

Over 150 soldiers paraded from Queensway up Moor Lane and Castle Street to Market Place, where they were presented to Ribble Valley Mayor Stuart Hirst, before a church service and civic reception.

And pupils from St James’s CE and St Michael and St John’s RC Primary Schools lined the route waving flags they made in conjunction with local artist Beverley Chapelhow in the official Platinum Jubilee colours of silver and purple.

The 1st Battalion of the Duke of Lancaster's Regiment stand to attention during their inspection in Clitheroe

The Queen is the Duke of Lancaster and Ribble Valley Borough Council awarded Freedom of the Borough to the Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment in 2011.

The honour dates from Roman times when troops were not allowed to enter a town or city bearing arms without the express permission of the authorities.

These days, it is a ceremonial honour showing the ties between a borough and a particular regiment.

After the parade, solders and guests attended a church service and reception, during which the council and regiment exchanged gifts of a framed print of Clitheroe Castle and a silver lion figurine – the regiment is known as the Lions of England.

Mayor Coun. Hirst said: “The Freedom of the Borough parade in 2011 attracted thousands of spectators and I am delighted to say that the regiment received another rousing welcome.

“This year’s parade was particularly poignant, as the Queen is the Duke of Lancaster and the parade heralded the start of the borough’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

“The parade was a grand affair and the soldiers were resplendent. The regiment is welcome back to the borough whenever it wants.”

Colonel Andrew Kennedy, deputy colonel of the Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment, said: “Thank you to everyone who came to see the Freedom parade. We were delighted to see so many people lining the streets and it was a truly memorable occasion.”