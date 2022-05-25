The rousing event heralded the start of Ribble Valley’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations marking 70 years since her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II acceded to the throne.
The 1st Battalion of the Duke of Lancaster's Regiment supported by the British Army Band Catterick march through Clitheroe.
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Clitheroe veteran William Gregson (centre), who took part in the Queen's coronation on June 2, 1953, attended the parade as a civic guest.
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Crowds ready to greet the Duke of Lancaster's Regiment as they march thorough Clitheroe.
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard