A Government minister has agreed to meet Burnley victims "of failed insulation and cowboy workmanship" to hear about the “horrific conditions” they now face.

Numerous residents in Burnley and Pendle are among homeowners nationwide facing huge costs, some surpassing £100,000, to remove botched insulation – installed under a government-backed ECO scheme – that caused mould and damp in their homes.

They have also been left with up to tens of thousands in legal debts after taking out no-win, no-fee compensation claims with legal firms like SSB Law - which collapsed in January - to restore their homes to their original conditions.

Energy suppliers funded the insulation scheme after being obligated by the Government to help the UK reach its Net Zero goals and support fuel-poor and vulnerable households in saving on their energy bills.

(l-r) Sharon Lord, MP Oliver Ryan and Andy McKnight. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The Burnley, Padiham, and Brierfield MP Oliver Ryan raised the issue in the House of Commons during Departmental Questions, calling on a minister from Ed Miliband's Department for Energy Security and Net Zero to meet with victims. It follows a campaign by the Burnley Express and SSB Law Victims Support Group urging Government ministers to meet with victims, hear their heart-breaking stories first-hand and discuss proposed new laws to stop the scandal from repeating itself.

Miatta Fahnbulleh, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, has agreed to do so.

Speaking in Parliament, MP Ryan said: "The Warm Homes Plan is excellent and much-needed in towns like mine.

Victims of failed insulation at a meeting with Burnley, Padiham, and Brierfield MP Oliver Ryan. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

But, he added: "During recess, I met with a large number of victims of failed insulation and cowboy workmanship supplied under government schemes such as this, some living now in horrific conditions with useless warranties.

"Is he aware of their plight? Will he ensure that regulation is strong enough, and will he meet with me and victims in the future to make sure this never happens again?"

MP Fahnbulleh replied: "We are aware of cases where there is bad insulation. We are absolutely clear that we need to get a firmer grip on those because in order to persuade everyone that we should be insulating all of our homes and upgrading all of our homes, we need a higher standard, and I will agree to meet with him."

To sign our petition for justice, please visit https://chng.it/CJfVtPKd4v