A government minister has met with Burnley families affected by a collapsed law firm.

Minister for Energy Consumers Miatta Fahnbulleh spoke with members of the SSB Law Victims Support Group.

Many homeowners locally and nationally face charges on their properties or tens of thousands in legal fees after taking on no-win, no-fee compensation claims via firms like Pure Legal and SSB Law before they crumbled.

The claims were for failed cavity wall insulation installed under a government ECO scheme that turned their homes damp and mouldy and now requires tens of thousands to remove.

Our documentary, Damp Proof: The Cavity Wall Insulation Scandal, reveals how botched CWI has left homeowners in crushing debt following the collapse of legal firm, SSB Law.

Minister Fahnbulleh said: “I am grateful to have met families affected by the collapse of the SSB Law firm and would like to thank them for sharing their experiences.

“Trust is at the core of our mission for warmer and more energy-efficient homes – and we are already examining how we can better protect people.

“In the coming months, we will set out further details on delivering our Warm Homes Plan, which will outline our approach to protecting households on this journey.”