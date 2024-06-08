Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With less than a month to go before polling day, nominations have closed for candidates wishing to stand in the general election and the final list of hopefuls has been published for each of Lancashire's 15 constituencies.

This is how the contests are shaping up in the Burnley, Pendle and Clitheroe, and Ribble Valley seats – including the major boundary changes you need to know about - ahead of the big vote on 4th July:

***BURNLEY

Candidate list

The shape of constituencies in places including Ribble Valley, Pendle and Burnley will change at the 2024 general election - but will that affect the results?

Gordon Birtwistle - Liberal Democrats

Mitchell Cryer - Independent

Rayyan Fiass - Independent

Antony Higginbotham (sitting MP until 30th May) - Conservative Party

Jack Launer - Green Party

David Roper - Independent

Oliver Ryan - Labour and Co-operative Party

State of play

The seat became an emblem of the demolition of Labour’s so-called ‘red wall’ at the 2019 election when it turned Tory for the first time in its then 101-year history. It had previously been Labour held for all but five years when the Liberal Democrats seized it for one term between 2010 and 2015.

The previous Conservative MP, Antony Higginbotham, is defending the slimmest majority in Lancashire - 1,352 votes - and the seat is the top Labour target by the scale of the swing needed for the party to retake it, at just 0.13 percent.

Major boundary changes

The Brierfield East & Clover Hill and Brierfield West & Reedley wards join the Burnley seat from the current Pendle constituency.

***PENDLE AND CLITHEROE

Candidate list

Victoria Fletcher - Reform UK

Anna Fryer - Liberal Democrats

Syed Hashmi - Workers Party

Jonathan Hinder - Labour Party

Tony Johnson - Independent

Zulfikar Khan - Independent

Lex Kristan - Green Party

Andrew Stephenson (sitting MP until 30th May) - Conservative Party

Christopher Thompson - Rejoin UK

State of play

A significantly redrawn seat after the current Pendle constituency was joined by the Clitheroe and Whalley areas which have been carved out of a similarly revamped Ribble Valley.

The existing Pendle seat has been Tory held - by the same MP, Andrew Stephenson - since 2010. Last time out, in 2019, he enjoyed a majority of 6,168 votes - 54.2 percent of the total number cast. The constituency was secured by Labour between 1992 and 2010 and had been won by the Conservatives when it was created in 1983.

As part of the Ribble Valley seat, Clitheroe and Whalley were part of a constituency held by the Tories for all but one of the 41 years of its history.

Major boundary changes

The Brierfield East & Clover Hill and Brierfield West & Reedley wards depart for the Burnley constituency.

Meanwhile, the Chatburn, East Whalley, Read & Simonstone, Edisford and Low Moor, Littlemoor, Primrose, Sabben, Salthill, St. Mary’s, Whalley and Painter Wood, and Wiswell and Barrow wards all join from the current Ribble Valley seat.

***RIBBLE VALLEY

Candidate list

Qasim Ajmi - Independent

John Carroll - Reform UK

Maya Ellis - Labour Party

Nigel Evans (sitting MP until Parliament was dissolved) - Conservative Party

Caroline Montague - Green Party

John Potter - Liberal Democrats

State of play

The Ribble Valley constituency has been significantly redrawn for the forthcoming election - losing the Clitheroe and Whalley areas which currently sit at the heart of it.

The seat - which includes eastern parts of the South Ribble Borough Council area, including Bamber Bridge and Walton-le-Dale - has been represented by veteran Conservative MP Nigel Evans for the past 32 years. Mr. Evans, a deputy speaker of the Commons, is seeking re-election once again. On the current boundaries back in 2019, he secured the largest numerical majority in Lancashire - 18,439 votes - and a 60.3 percent vote share. Amongst his challengers this time are the Liberal Democrat group leader on Preston City Council, John Potter.

Apart from a brief period when it was held by the Liberal Democrats in 1991/92 following a by-election, the constituency has been a Tory stronghold since its formation in 1983.

Major boundary changes

In the east of the constituency, the Chatburn, East Whalley, Read & Simonstone, Edisford and Low Moor, Littlemoor, Primrose, Sabben, Salthill, St. Mary’s, Whalley and Painter Wood, and Wiswell and Barrow wards are all decanted into the new Pendle and Clitheroe seat.