General election guide: all the Burnley, Pendle and Clitheroe, and Ribble Valley candidates, boundary changes and the current state of play
and live on Freeview channel 276
This is how the contests are shaping up in the Burnley, Pendle and Clitheroe, and Ribble Valley seats – including the major boundary changes you need to know about - ahead of the big vote on 4th July:
***BURNLEY
Candidate list
Gordon Birtwistle - Liberal Democrats
Mitchell Cryer - Independent
Rayyan Fiass - Independent
Antony Higginbotham (sitting MP until 30th May) - Conservative Party
Jack Launer - Green Party
David Roper - Independent
Oliver Ryan - Labour and Co-operative Party
State of play
The seat became an emblem of the demolition of Labour’s so-called ‘red wall’ at the 2019 election when it turned Tory for the first time in its then 101-year history. It had previously been Labour held for all but five years when the Liberal Democrats seized it for one term between 2010 and 2015.
The previous Conservative MP, Antony Higginbotham, is defending the slimmest majority in Lancashire - 1,352 votes - and the seat is the top Labour target by the scale of the swing needed for the party to retake it, at just 0.13 percent.
Major boundary changes
The Brierfield East & Clover Hill and Brierfield West & Reedley wards join the Burnley seat from the current Pendle constituency.
***PENDLE AND CLITHEROE
Candidate list
Victoria Fletcher - Reform UK
Anna Fryer - Liberal Democrats
Syed Hashmi - Workers Party
Jonathan Hinder - Labour Party
Tony Johnson - Independent
Zulfikar Khan - Independent
Lex Kristan - Green Party
Andrew Stephenson (sitting MP until 30th May) - Conservative Party
Christopher Thompson - Rejoin UK
State of play
A significantly redrawn seat after the current Pendle constituency was joined by the Clitheroe and Whalley areas which have been carved out of a similarly revamped Ribble Valley.
The existing Pendle seat has been Tory held - by the same MP, Andrew Stephenson - since 2010. Last time out, in 2019, he enjoyed a majority of 6,168 votes - 54.2 percent of the total number cast. The constituency was secured by Labour between 1992 and 2010 and had been won by the Conservatives when it was created in 1983.
As part of the Ribble Valley seat, Clitheroe and Whalley were part of a constituency held by the Tories for all but one of the 41 years of its history.
Major boundary changes
The Brierfield East & Clover Hill and Brierfield West & Reedley wards depart for the Burnley constituency.
Meanwhile, the Chatburn, East Whalley, Read & Simonstone, Edisford and Low Moor, Littlemoor, Primrose, Sabben, Salthill, St. Mary’s, Whalley and Painter Wood, and Wiswell and Barrow wards all join from the current Ribble Valley seat.
***RIBBLE VALLEY
Candidate list
Qasim Ajmi - Independent
John Carroll - Reform UK
Maya Ellis - Labour Party
Nigel Evans (sitting MP until Parliament was dissolved) - Conservative Party
Caroline Montague - Green Party
John Potter - Liberal Democrats
State of play
The Ribble Valley constituency has been significantly redrawn for the forthcoming election - losing the Clitheroe and Whalley areas which currently sit at the heart of it.
The seat - which includes eastern parts of the South Ribble Borough Council area, including Bamber Bridge and Walton-le-Dale - has been represented by veteran Conservative MP Nigel Evans for the past 32 years. Mr. Evans, a deputy speaker of the Commons, is seeking re-election once again. On the current boundaries back in 2019, he secured the largest numerical majority in Lancashire - 18,439 votes - and a 60.3 percent vote share. Amongst his challengers this time are the Liberal Democrat group leader on Preston City Council, John Potter.
Apart from a brief period when it was held by the Liberal Democrats in 1991/92 following a by-election, the constituency has been a Tory stronghold since its formation in 1983.
Major boundary changes
In the east of the constituency, the Chatburn, East Whalley, Read & Simonstone, Edisford and Low Moor, Littlemoor, Primrose, Sabben, Salthill, St. Mary’s, Whalley and Painter Wood, and Wiswell and Barrow wards are all decanted into the new Pendle and Clitheroe seat.
Meanwhile, on the western side, the Farington East and Farington West wards will move into the South Ribble constituency. The new Ribble Valley seat also acquires the Preston City Council wards of Greyfrairs, Sharoe Green, Preston Rural North and Preston Rural East.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.