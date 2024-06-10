General election candidates confirmed for new Ribble Valley constituency
The forthcoming general election will be fought on new constituency boundaries, which have been redrawn to reflect population changes and distribute the number of voters more equally.
Residents in the former Ribble Valley constituency will now vote in one of two new constituencies: Pendle and Clitheroe, or Ribble Valley.
Six candidates have lined up for the Ribble Valley constituency and nine for the Pendle and Clitheroe constituency.
Former Ribble Valley Conservative MP Nigel Evans will he hoping to defend the new seat from the challenge of Labour’s Maya Ellis, Reform’s John Anthony Carroll, Liberal Democrat John Potter, The Green Party’s Caroline Elizabeth Montague, and independent Qasim Silman Ajmi.
The newly shaped Ribble Valley seat, last held by Conservative Nigel Evans, was redrawn under the 2023 Periodic Review of Westminster Constituencies.
It now includes:
The City of Preston wards of Greyfriars; Preston Rural East; Preston Rural North; Sharoe Green.
The Borough of Ribble Valley wards of Alston and Hothersall; Billington and Langho; Bowland; Brockhall and Dinckley; Chipping; Clayton-le-Dale and Salesbury; Derby and Thornley; Dilworth; Gisburn and Rimington; Hurst Green and Whitewell; Mellor; Ribchester; Waddington, Bashall Eaves and Mitton; West Bradford and Grindleton; Whalley Nethertown; Wilpshire and Ramsgreave.
The constituency you will vote in is set out on poll cards, which are being delivered to every registered elector in Ribble Valley.
The traditional poll card has been changed to an A4 letter in an envelope with the message: Your poll card is enclosed / Do not lose your right to vote.