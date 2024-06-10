Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ribble Valley residents are reminded that they will be voting in a new constituency at the general election on July 4th.

The forthcoming general election will be fought on new constituency boundaries, which have been redrawn to reflect population changes and distribute the number of voters more equally.

Residents in the former Ribble Valley constituency will now vote in one of two new constituencies: Pendle and Clitheroe, or Ribble Valley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Six candidates have lined up for the Ribble Valley constituency and nine for the Pendle and Clitheroe constituency.

Candidates have been confirmed for the Ribble Valley constituency at the General Election

Former Ribble Valley Conservative MP Nigel Evans will he hoping to defend the new seat from the challenge of Labour’s Maya Ellis, Reform’s John Anthony Carroll, Liberal Democrat John Potter, The Green Party’s Caroline Elizabeth Montague, and independent Qasim Silman Ajmi.

The newly shaped Ribble Valley seat, last held by Conservative Nigel Evans, was redrawn under the 2023 Periodic Review of Westminster Constituencies.

It now includes:

The City of Preston wards of Greyfriars; Preston Rural East; Preston Rural North; Sharoe Green.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Borough of Ribble Valley wards of Alston and Hothersall; Billington and Langho; Bowland; Brockhall and Dinckley; Chipping; Clayton-le-Dale and Salesbury; Derby and Thornley; Dilworth; Gisburn and Rimington; Hurst Green and Whitewell; Mellor; Ribchester; Waddington, Bashall Eaves and Mitton; West Bradford and Grindleton; Whalley Nethertown; Wilpshire and Ramsgreave.

The constituency you will vote in is set out on poll cards, which are being delivered to every registered elector in Ribble Valley.