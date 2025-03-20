Burnley Council's political bosses have decided to send a post-Lancashire devolution plan to the Government, which makes clear it cannot support any new all-purpose authority which includes it and Blackburn with Darwen.

The authority's ruling executive, made up of Burnley Independent Group and Liberal Democrat councillors, resolved to ensure its preference for five unitary authorities, rather than two for the county, was sent to government ministers.

The decision followed Burnley's full budget council on March 4th authorising its leader, Coun. Afrasiab Anwar, and the executive to oppose any plans to amalgamate the borough into a single East Lancashire all-purpose local authority including Blackburn with Darwen. That meeting approved a motion which made clear that it did not believe such a large unitary council as proposed in a government White Paper was 'the right solution for our area.’

The executive committee resolved to "support the five unitary option for Lancashire but at this stage remained open to district configurations as long as the districts of Burnley and Blackburn were in separate unitary councils.’

It also resolved the following:

*To note and endorse that Lancashire leaders submit a high-level interim plan for local government reorganisation in Lancashire with multiple options.

*To delegate authority to the leader and/or chief executive to finalise and submit the interim plan acknowledging that one interim plan may be submitted by Lancashire leaders to the Ministry of Housing Communities and Local Government that includes more than one option for consideration which appears to be preferred by government.

The reasons for the approved proposal included "that a single response from Lancashire has been requested by March 21, however, this interim plan may contain multiple proposals. With the government setting a short timeframe for the development of initial proposals on local government reorganisation, it is crucial for Burnley to take a proactive stance."

Blackburn with Darwen Council leader Coun. Phil Riley, who chaired the first meeting of the new Lancashire Combined Authority, told senior colleagues on his borough's executive board that he accepted that the 15 existing councils in the county would not support a single proposal for local government reorganisation post-devolution. However he said after 'an outbreak of common sense' their leaders seemed set to sign an initial letter of response to the government. Coun.Riley said it would be 'pretty bland to be honest' in order to secure all 15 signatures.

But he said with the government wanting the new all purpose councils to serve populations of at least 500,000 it was pretty clear what the direction of travel was adding: “I firmly believethat a new East Lancashire unitary authority with Blackburn with Darwen at its heart will be created.”