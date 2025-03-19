Liberal Democrat councillors in Colne have reacted furiously to the announcement by Santander that the bank is closing their branch in the town in July.

The high street bank, which has a branch in Church Street, has announced it is set to close 95 branches across the country, putting 750 jobs at risk.

The closure is another blow to bank customers in Pendle, already reeling from a number in recent years. We revealed in January that The Halifax had informed customers it plans to close its Manchester Road, Nelson, branch on March 4th 2026.

Barclays Bank closed its Nelson and Colne branches in 2019. The banking giant also closed its Barnoldswick branch in 2023.

Coun. Andy Bell said: “This is crazy. The bank is the last one in Colne, what on earth are people supposed to do? We have a wonderful town centre bustling with businesses, shoppers during the day and buzzing in the evenings. The bank is a key part of our economy.”

Santander informed customers that it would close its Colne branch on July 14th this year, claiming that branch transactions fell 21% compared with the same period in 2023.

Coun. Dorothy Lord said: “I'm very surprised at this. It's the only bank in Colne it's always very busy. This is devastating news for our town. It's a massive blow when the town centre is looking up and busier than ever. I'm furious.”

The councillors have submitted an emergency resolution to Pendle Council asking for urgent discussions with Santander in the hope of stopping the closure, and calling for a Banking Hub to be set up in the town if it is closed.