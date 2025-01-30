Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Yet another high street bank has announced it is closing its Nelson branch.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Halifax has informed its customers that it will close its Manchester Road branch on March 4th 2026.

The move follows other bank closures in Pendle, which saw Barclays Bank close its Nelson and Colne branches in 2019. The banking giant also closed its Barnoldswick branch in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a letter to customers, the Lloyds Banking Group, which owns The Halifax, announed the planned closure and said that visits to the branch had fallen due to more mobile and online banking.

Halifax Bank is to close in Nelson

The letter also said a Banking Hub would be provided to support customers.

The news was met with anger from Brierfield and Nelson West County Councillor Mohammed Iqbal MBE who said “This is yet another example of banks putting profit before customers.”

County Coun. Iqbal, who is also a Pendle councillor for Bradley ward, added: “I know many people use this branch and will be adversely affected by the closure. I have written to the bank to meet with me to discuss postponing this closure.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bank confirmed that its staff members who work at the Nelson branch would be offered the chance to move to a role in another branch or another part of the business.

The letter also said: “We will support our local customers through this change, including those who may be vulnerable. We will explain the range of alternative ways that people can bank with us after the branch closes and provide tailored support for those who need it.”