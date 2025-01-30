Lloyds Banking Group to close its Halifax Nelson branch

By Dominic Collis
Published 30th Jan 2025, 11:31 BST
Updated 30th Jan 2025, 11:32 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Yet another high street bank has announced it is closing its Nelson branch.

The Halifax has informed its customers that it will close its Manchester Road branch on March 4th 2026.

The move follows other bank closures in Pendle, which saw Barclays Bank close its Nelson and Colne branches in 2019. The banking giant also closed its Barnoldswick branch in 2023.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a letter to customers, the Lloyds Banking Group, which owns The Halifax, announed the planned closure and said that visits to the branch had fallen due to more mobile and online banking.

Halifax Bank is to close in NelsonHalifax Bank is to close in Nelson
Halifax Bank is to close in Nelson

The letter also said a Banking Hub would be provided to support customers.

Read More
Colne Junior Council invites Nick Alderson from Open Door to talk about child fo...

The news was met with anger from Brierfield and Nelson West County Councillor Mohammed Iqbal MBE who said “This is yet another example of banks putting profit before customers.”

County Coun. Iqbal, who is also a Pendle councillor for Bradley ward, added: “I know many people use this branch and will be adversely affected by the closure. I have written to the bank to meet with me to discuss postponing this closure.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The bank confirmed that its staff members who work at the Nelson branch would be offered the chance to move to a role in another branch or another part of the business.

The letter also said: “We will support our local customers through this change, including those who may be vulnerable. We will explain the range of alternative ways that people can bank with us after the branch closes and provide tailored support for those who need it.”

Related topics:Lloyds Banking GroupHalifaxMohammed Iqbal MBEBarclays BankPendleColneBarnoldswick

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice