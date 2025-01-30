Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As Colne’s Junior Council works towards fulfilling its Headteachers’ Challenge, its latest meeting saw the junior councillors listening to a powerful address delivered by Nick Alderson of the Open Door charity.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The junior councillors were set a challenge in September to research and choose a charity and then stage a big event alongside other fundraising efforts for that charity.

The children were clearly moved by the real-life stories told by Nick, and especially, the statistic that currently, Pendle is number one for children’s food poverty across the whole country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a breakout brainstorming session to gather fundraising ideas and these came thick and fast.

Colne’s Junior Council works towards fulfilling its Headteachers’ Challenge

Sand-in chairman Ade, of West Street Primary, said: “This isn’t a thing we want Colne to be number one in, so let’s see if we can shift us down this league table.”

Later in the meeting, the junior councillors heard from Mr Peers about a potential visit to Parliament and to 10 Downing Street during the summer term.