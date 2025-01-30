Colne Junior Council invites Nick Alderson from Open Door to talk about child food poverty
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The junior councillors were set a challenge in September to research and choose a charity and then stage a big event alongside other fundraising efforts for that charity.
The children were clearly moved by the real-life stories told by Nick, and especially, the statistic that currently, Pendle is number one for children’s food poverty across the whole country.
There was a breakout brainstorming session to gather fundraising ideas and these came thick and fast.
Sand-in chairman Ade, of West Street Primary, said: “This isn’t a thing we want Colne to be number one in, so let’s see if we can shift us down this league table.”
Later in the meeting, the junior councillors heard from Mr Peers about a potential visit to Parliament and to 10 Downing Street during the summer term.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.