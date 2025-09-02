We need to defend Burnley’s future
Our view has always been clear, local government reorganisation is not the answer. But since change is coming, we must ensure Burnley’s voice is not silenced.
Burnley Council has already said no to being run from Blackburn. A single East Lancashire unitary, as proposed by Labour, would be the largest and most deprived authority in the country, draining resources away from Burnley, Pendle and Rossendale, funnelling them into Blackburn. That’s a takeover, not local democracy.
Bigger isn’t always better. Just look at the NHS: centralisation has meant more bureaucracy, not better outcomes. A huge East Lancashire council would suffer the same failings. Remote, inefficient, and disconnected from Burnley’s needs.
A council must be local, rooted in identity and community pride, not a sprawling bureaucracy. Our preference is for five unitaries across Lancashire, with two smaller, focused authorities for East Lancashire. That would not only protect our community identity but also give us two voices on the Combined Authority, doubling our influence and ensuring Burnley is properly represented.
Now is the time to act and have your voice heard. Say ‘no’ to a Blackburn takeover. Say ‘yes’ to local councils that put Burnley first.
Complete the survey today – https://www.givemyview.com/lancashirelgr. Defend Burnley. Defend local democracy.