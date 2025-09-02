The government has decided, Lancashire County Council and district councils like Burnley will be abolished and replaced by new unitary authorities. This is not a question of if, but when.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our view has always been clear, local government reorganisation is not the answer. But since change is coming, we must ensure Burnley’s voice is not silenced.

Burnley Council has already said no to being run from Blackburn. A single East Lancashire unitary, as proposed by Labour, would be the largest and most deprived authority in the country, draining resources away from Burnley, Pendle and Rossendale, funnelling them into Blackburn. That’s a takeover, not local democracy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley Council leader Afrasiab Anwar

Bigger isn’t always better. Just look at the NHS: centralisation has meant more bureaucracy, not better outcomes. A huge East Lancashire council would suffer the same failings. Remote, inefficient, and disconnected from Burnley’s needs.

A council must be local, rooted in identity and community pride, not a sprawling bureaucracy. Our preference is for five unitaries across Lancashire, with two smaller, focused authorities for East Lancashire. That would not only protect our community identity but also give us two voices on the Combined Authority, doubling our influence and ensuring Burnley is properly represented.

Now is the time to act and have your voice heard. Say ‘no’ to a Blackburn takeover. Say ‘yes’ to local councils that put Burnley first.

Complete the survey today – https://www.givemyview.com/lancashirelgr. Defend Burnley. Defend local democracy.