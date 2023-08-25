Burnley Council has refused to grant Dean Hussain, of Raj Investments, permission for the conversion of the building at 25 to 27 Cobden Street in Bank Hall into a house in multiple occupation.

A Design and Access statement submitted with his application told planners: “The existing building is three storeys and part two storeys, as a terrace house, and was used for light industrial use in food packaging. The building has not been used for some years and is in a state of decay and needs regeneration before further decay takes place. Many of the windows to the rear and side have now been blocked of.

The building in Cobden Street, Burnley.

“Bank Hall Park is two minutes walk from the location as a natural amenity area. The proposal is to refurbish the building into five flats for high quality student accommodation or HMO with 15 rooms.

“We have endeavoured to preserve the character of the existing building while renovating it for an appropriate residential use. The scheme will improve the quality of the streetscape by opening up existing windows where possible. We believe that new life to the building will improve the quality of the area.

“It is our view that this scheme will upgrade the area because of flats and will stop further erosion to the quality of the area.”

However, the application was rejected by planners who felt it was contrary to Burnley’s Local Plan.