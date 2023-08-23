News you can trust since 1877
Burnley Canal Festival returns this weekend at Finsley Gate Wharf

The free, family-friendly, Burnley Canal Festival returns this Sunday at the beautifully refurbished Finsley Gate Wharf.
By Dominic Collis
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 16:04 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 17:13 BST

The festival is a chance for visitors to get involved with lots of family-friendly and creative activities, relax and listen to the performers on the music stage, or browse the arts and crafts on sale at the Makers Market and food court featuring artisan food.

Workshops such as paper flower making, postcard printing, screen-printing and monster making will be available for children, as well as face painting and henna art (mehndi) design.

Ragtag Roadshow, a pop-up scrapstore, studio and stage which invites people of all ages to reuse, create and play will also be on hand.

Finsley Gate Wharf will host the Burnley Canal Festival Photo: Kelvin StuttardFinsley Gate Wharf will host the Burnley Canal Festival Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Finsley Gate Wharf will host the Burnley Canal Festival Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Other attractions will see live ‘walkabout’ performances, including the amazing bubble man (Paris Bubbles), Mother Nature (who, with the help of her fox, is on the hunt for litter louts), and the giant sloth family.

A diverse line up of live music, from silver bands, to Bollywood and jazz to indie folk rock, will provide a musical backdrop.

Meanwhile, there are opportunities to get on the water with a free narrow boat ride and canoe taster sessions (limited availability). You can take a break on the painted library boat, Furor Scribendi, which hosts the UK’s largest collection of short stories.

Finally, don’t miss going on an adventure with the Towpath Explorers.

Burnley Canal Festival at Finsley Gate Wharf, takes place from 11am-5pm on Sunday August 27th.

The festival is co-produced by Mid Pennine Arts and The Super Slow Way.