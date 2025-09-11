A statutory six-week public consultation will take place this month as the next step in progressing Pendle’s Local Plan.

The consultation concerns changes the inspector – appointed by the Secretary of State – has recommended be made to the Local Plan before it can be adopted by the council.

The Local Plan, which is used daily to help the council decide whether to approve or refuse applications for planning permission, is Pendle’s most important planning document. It also looks at development and other community needs over a 15-year period.

Coun. David Whipp, leader of Pendle Borough Council, said: “The hearing sessions for the public concluded in July and we would like to thank all those who attended and gave evidence. A schedule of proposed main modifications has now been issued for comment. These are the changes which are necessary for the Local Plan to be considered sound and legally compliant. We are making the main modifications available for comment through this public consultation, which will last for a period of six weeks.”

The consultation is not an opportunity to bring up new issues as there has already been an extensive process examining all parts of the Plan. Comments are invited on the proposed modifications.

All public comments should be submitted in writing to Pendle Borough Council. They will then be passed to the inspector for his consideration. The inspector’s final report is expected to be issued to the council in late November/early December.

The documents can be viewed at www.pendle.gov.uk/LPMainMods