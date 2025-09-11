A parade of of vintage and performance vehicles will take centre stage at Burnley’s Vintage and Performance Car Show this weekend.

Filled with horsepower, history, and high-octane entertainment, this unique event roars back into action on Saturday (September 13th) and offers a unique opportunity for motor enthusiasts to showcase their prized machines to thousands of visitors in Burnley town centre.

Following the success of last year’s show, 2025’s event promises to be even bigger and better than ever before, with a full-throttle line-up of fun taking place from 11am to 4pm.

Burnley will host its fourth Vintage and Performance Car Show this weekend

The vehicle show will transform St James’s Street into a paradise for car and bike lovers, featuring a stunning array of classic, retro, and high-performance vehicles. Alongside a dazzling display of automobiles, visitors can also enjoy a variety of entertainment, including an exciting free trail for families, live performances and surprise walkabout acts.

The event is organised by Burnley Business Improvement District (BID) with support from The Rotary Club of Burnley. Gordon Salthouse, BID board member and part of the Burnley Rotary Club, said: “Last year’s show was a huge success, showcasing an incredible range of vehicles and increasing both footfall and dwell time in the town centre.

“We’re now gearing up for our fourth annual show, and whether you’re a car enthusiast or not, there will be plenty to enjoy on the day.”