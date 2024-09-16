The Vintage and Performance Car Show returned to the town centre with a host of classic and retro vehicles on display in St James’s Street and all the way down to Curzon Street.
Attractions also included a car-themed trail with prizes, live music and the chance to meet Optimus Prime and the Imperial Alliance Stormtroopers. There was also a selection of motorbikes for visitors to enjoy. And if you missed the show here is a gallery of cracking photos from the day.
