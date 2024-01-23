Homes plan for land opposite Burnley primary school
and live on Freeview channel 276
The proposal, brought forward by Gleeson Developments, centres around a new residential area that would see a total of 105 properties built in Oswald Street, opposite to Stoneyholme Primary School.
The development would comprise 18 two-bedroom houses, 73 three-bedroom houses, and 14 four-bedroom houses. Properties would be a mixture of semi-detached and detached dwellings.
A design and access statement, produced on behalf of Gleesons, states: “The site is situated to the North of Burnley off Oswald Street. To the North of the site is an open field with trees and shrubs, which separates the site from an existing residential area beyond. To the East is an industrial area and dwellings beyond with Leeds & Liverpool canal and an existing train track between this and the site. To the South is an existing residential area and to the West is Stoneyholme Community Primary School and a plastic recycling and fabrication unit to the North-West.”
It adds: “The site layout proposes a single point of vehicular access and pedestrian access, utilising the existing access route which is in situ for potential future development to the South Western corner of the site, taking advantage of the existing visibility and the access points.”