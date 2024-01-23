Retired Christ the King teacher and Clarets fan treated to limousine tour of Burnley for 90th birthday
and live on Freeview channel 276
A delighted Mrs Joan Draycott (née Walton) was accompanied in the 12-seater limousine by lifelong friend Freda (95), daughter Christine and grandson Scott when it stopped at various nostalgic locations before a celebration was held at the Oaks Hotel in Reedley.
Loving mother to Sheila, Christine and the late Anne, the retired Christ the King teacher also has six grandchildren, Scott, Laura, Tom, Katie, Joe and Luis.
The limousine passed Christ The King School where staff and pupils displayed a ‘Happy Birthday’ banner, two previous addresses where she brought up her four daughters with her first husband, Towneley House, and the woodland at Crown Point where Anne’s ashes are buried. Joan’s second husband Bert Draycott’s ashes are also buried at Crown Point.
Relative Alan Merry said: “It could have not gone better. There were lots of tears and everyone had a great time. Joan was overcome with emotion. She is an amazing woman.”
Another special stop on the tour for the keen Clarets fan was Turf Moor, the home of Burnley Football Club.
Alan added: “The family spent two years in South Africa from 1968 to 1970, but the pull of Burnley and Turf Moor was too much and they returned home.”
Finally, the headteacher at Christ The King School had also arranged a video of the chaplains singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to Joan.