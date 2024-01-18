A vintage Claret and retired teacher is to celebrate her landmark 90th birthday with a sentimental limousine journey taking in places around Burnley that hold special memories from her life.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The family of lifelong Clarets fan Mrs Joan Draycott (nee Walton) have arranged a 12-seater limousine to take her from home (with her 95-year-old friend) at 3pm this Saturday on a tour of Burnley before ending with relatives and guests greeting her at the Oaks Hotel for a special celebration.

The itinerary will include passing Christ The King School where she taught for many years (the staff and pupils will be displaying a ‘Happy Birthday’ banner), two previous addresses where she brought up her four daughters with her first husband, Towneley House, and the woodland where her daughters’ ashes are buried.