Sentimental limousine tour of Burnley for retired Christ the King teacher and Clarets fan on 90th birthday
The family of lifelong Clarets fan Mrs Joan Draycott (nee Walton) have arranged a 12-seater limousine to take her from home (with her 95-year-old friend) at 3pm this Saturday on a tour of Burnley before ending with relatives and guests greeting her at the Oaks Hotel for a special celebration.
The itinerary will include passing Christ The King School where she taught for many years (the staff and pupils will be displaying a ‘Happy Birthday’ banner), two previous addresses where she brought up her four daughters with her first husband, Towneley House, and the woodland where her daughters’ ashes are buried.
Her family have also selected a number of other sentimetal drive-pasts. Her last stop will be at Turf Moor and then finally arriving at The Oaks Hotel for a surprise family welcome and meal.