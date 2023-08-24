A former farmhouse and barn in Burnley can now be turned into six homes.

Plans have been approved for the conversion of the decaying buildings of Old Hall Farm in Oswald Street, Burnley.

The premises have previously been a bed and breakfast hotel and a residential care home.

The farmhouse in Oswald Street, Burnley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A total of 11 conditions have been attached to Waqas Chaudrey’s planning application including a requirement that a detailed bird nest survey by a suitably experienced ecologist has been carried out immediately prior to the clearance, and written confirmation provided that no active bird nests are present.

A supporting statement for the application by Urban Future Planning Consultancy Ltd said: “The applicant considers Old Hall Farm to have significant potential and seeks to deliver six additional homes in times of chronic under supply of homes nationally.

“The scheme relates solely to conversion as opposed to redevelopment of the entire site for new-build dwellings.

“The main building is a two-storey, stone-built with slate roof 18-bedroom former farmhouse which has also been utilised as a bed and breakfast in recent years and as a residential care home previously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Parts of the building are in a state of decay. The proposed dwelling mix comprises five three bed units and one two bed unit.

“Future occupants of the scheme will benefit from a good standard of living accommodation set an in attractive, landscaped setting in a semi-rural location.