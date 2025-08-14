Councillors poised to back new home plan in Cliviger

How the new Mereclough house would look

A new ‘self-build’ village home has been recommend for approval by councillors.

John Richmond, of Toll Bar Cottage in Red Lees Road, Mereclough, has asked for planning permission to construct the house on land adjacent to Fighting Cocks (Nino’s) off Long Causeway in the village. The site is used presently for informal parking of cars.

Burnley Council’s development control committee has been recommended to approve the proposal with 13 conditions despite objections when it meets this evening. The proposed two-storey stone house would be of ‘traditional’ appearance.

Cliviger Parish Council has objected on grounds including that building on the site of an historic pond may have implications for drainage in respect of houses at a lower level and the site is on a dangerous bend in the road with implications for highway safety.

There are also two objections from nearby residents on grounds including potential for flooding, the point of access is off Long Causeway is narrow and only has sufficient road width for one vehicle at a time with inadequate sight-lines in either direction.

A planning officer’s report says: “The simple form of building design in combination with topography would ensure that the house itself plus garage would have no unacceptable impact on the character and appearance of the area.

“In respect of impact upon landscape character, the site is located within a building group therefore its development would not have a negative effect upon the countryside.

“In conclusion, on balance and given the considered view of the highways consultee, the proposal would have an acceptable impact on highway safety and parking provision.”