Towneley Park, Scott Park, Queens Park, Ightenhill Park, Thompson Park and Padiham Memorial Park have all been awarded the Green Flag, a mark of excellence handed out by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy to the best-managed parks and green spaces across the country.

The awards celebrate the hard work of park staff, volunteers and local communities who help to keep these spaces clean, safe and welcoming for everyone.

Councillor Jack Launer, Executive Member for Housing, Health and Culture said:

“We’re incredibly proud that six of our parks have once again achieved Green Flag status. It’s a real credit to our hardworking staff and the local volunteers who support them all year round.

These parks are places where people meet, families spend time together and communities thrive. I’d encourage everyone to get out and enjoy what’s on their doorstep this summer.”

Visit and Enjoy

With long summer days still ahead, Burnley Council is encouraging residents and visitors alike to explore and enjoy these award-winning parks.

Why not pack a picnic, take a stroll, or enjoy a day out with the family and see for yourself why Burnley’s parks are among the best in the country?