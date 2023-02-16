Burnley house to be converted into bedsits, despite councillors' ojections
Councillors have regretfully approved the conversion of a 'derelict' corner house in Burnley into bedsits.
Burnley Council’s development control committee granted planning permission for Mr J Raybould’s scheme to turn 16 Tarleton Street in Burnley Wood into a House in Multiple Occupation.
The three-bedroomed property of ‘unusual’ design can now become four double bedsits.
The approval was granted after several members of the committee expressed reservations about the conversion, but were told there were no valid planning reasons for refusing permission.
Whittlefield with Ightenhill Conservative Coun. Mike Steel voted against granting the go ahead for the scheme questioning the need and demand for the bedsits and expressing fears that the change would lead to parking and traffic problems.
Coun. Gordon Birtwistle, leader of the council’s Liberal Democrat group, said: “This could be a really good family home and sadly it is being turned into a HMO.
“I know of three families facing eviction who would love to move in.
“These conversions are for the benefit of the bank balance of the people who own them not for people who need a home.”
But fellow LibDem and committee vice-chair Coun. Anne Kelly said there were no valid planning reasons for refusal adding: “People wouldn’t be spending money on the house if they did not think the could let the rooms.”
Labour councillors Sue Graham and housing boss John Harbour supported her warning against refusal, but said the council needed to look at bringing in an Article Four Direction to make it harder to create houses of multiple
occupation in those parts of the borough most affected by such conversions.
A planning officer’s report told the committee: “HMOs make a contribution to the private rented sector by catering for the housing needs of specific groups/households and by making a contribution to the overall provision of affordable stock.”