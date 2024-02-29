Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Selective licensing schemes in the Trinity, Queensgate, Gannow, and Daneshouse and Stoneyholme areas are due to come to an end in October. It is proposed to renew these schemes for a further five years. There are also proposals to introduce selective licensing into two new areas – Padiham and the Lyndhurst Road area of Burnley.

A report by Burnley Council asks for approval by its executive to launch public consultations in all six areas to gather feedback from residents and landlords on the proposals. A 10-week consultation would start at the end of March (at a date to be set) with the decision on the future of all six areas being taken in the autumn.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of selective licensing schemes in Burnley are due to come to an end in October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council has been operating selective licensing since October 2008, as part of a wider regeneration strategy for the borough. The aim is to support landlords and tenants and improve housing management in the private rented sector to help tackle issues such as falling house prices, anti-social behaviour, and general deprivation.

A report to the executive said that communities had seen improvements under selective licensing. These include a fall in the number of empty homes, an increase in average house prices, reductions in instances of anti-social behaviour, and improvements in the energy efficiency of properties.

Coun. Lubna Khan, executive member for housing and development control, said: “Selective licensing has been effective in improving certain areas of our borough and tenants, landlords and the wider communities have all benefited from the initiative.

“It’s now time to consider whether selective licensing should continue in these areas, and be introduced in others, and it’s important we hear from people in those communities so we can make an informed decision.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The consultation will invite all residents, landlords, businesses and agencies working in the designation areas to comment on the proposals. All comments would be considered before a final decision on whether to extend the schemes is made.