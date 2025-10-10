Burnley Council proposes temporary road closures for new affordable homes

Burnley Borough Council is planning to temporarily close two small unnamed roads near Villiers Street to make way for the construction of 32 new affordable homes.

The development, run by The Calico Group, will include 10 homes specially designed to be accessible for residents with disabilities. The new houses will fit in with the surrounding neighbourhood, using stone-style materials and landscaped areas for greenery and wildlife.

The road closures are temporary and only needed while the houses are being built. The council says they will be managed carefully to reduce any disruption for neighbours. Anyone wanting to see the road closure plans can visit Coal Clough Library, Coal Clough Lane, Burnley, BB11 4NW, during normal opening hours from 10 October 2025 for 28 days. Copies are also available free from the Secretary of State using reference SUO1313734.

The proposed development is located off Villiers Street, Burnley.

Objections to the road closures can be submitted by midnight on November 7, 2025, by email to [email protected] or by post to the National Transport Casework Team, PO Box 1393, Newcastle Upon Tyne, NE99 5FQ.

The details of the application were published on Burnley's Public Notice Portal. Councils have an obligation to publish legal notices on issues with a public interest, like planning, licensing and roadworks. They appear in the classified section of the Burnley Express as well as on Burnley Express’ Public Notice Portal.