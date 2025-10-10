Polly Gordon is an extraordinary woman.

She has spent over two decades guiding and supporting families at what is undoubtedly the saddest and most difficult time of their lives, as they prepare for the death of a loved one.

Polly has finally retired, at the age of 72, from her role as an auxiliary nurse for Pendleside Hospice with in patients and at home. With 22 years of memories, both happy and sad, Polly admits leaving the hospice has been a wrench.

Polly said working with families and patients at Pendleside Hospice was a 'privilege and an honour'

“My work wasn’t a job, it was a big part of my life. For families to allow me into their lives and homes at such a crucial time was a privilege and an honour, “ said Polly.

Hospice at home nurses provide symptom management (like pain and fatigue), emotional and spiritual support, and care planning for patients and families in their own homes, aiming to keep people at home and avoid hospital admissions. They also offer practical support, including giving advice, assisting with mobility, and assessing home needs, ensuring patients and families receive the necessary care to remain in a familiar environment during end-of-life.

A mobile hairdresser for many years, Polly decided she wanted to work in palliative care after looking after both her parents in their final days.

After training at the hospice, Polly began her career and, while her role concerned caring for the terminally ill patient, Polly discovered it extended far beyond that. “Some families welcomed me with open arms, others didn’t really want me there or various reasons, “ said Polly. “It was my role to ensure the families felt comfortable with me being there, not for them to make me feel at ease.”

Polly with her grandchildren, Lily, Brandon and twins Jayden and Riley.

Many would shy away from the responsibility placed on the shoulders of hospice at home carers, but Polly said the dignity and grace she witnessed, by both patients and their families, was inspiring. “I spent time with so many brave patients and it was an honour to be able to help them have what you could call a ‘good’ death or at least a peaceful death, “ said Polly.

As part of her training Polly was advised to find a focal point on her way home and let it be the place where she ‘left’work. She said: “I chose St Mary’s Church in Yorkshire Street as I always seemed to pass it on my way home.” It worked, mostly, for Polly, apart from three families who she couldn’t stop thinking about for many weeks after.

As a testament to the difference Polly made to people’s lives, the daughter of a man she cared for composed a social media post, praising her. Written three years after his death, the moving post detailed the last moments of the patient and the vital role Polly played in ensuring it was as peaceful and painless as possible.

There were no banners and balloons when Polly retired, at her request. She slipped away quietly and is planning a retirement spending more time with her family, including her two daughters Viki and Anthea and grandchildren Lily, Brandon and twins Jayden and Riley.

A talented cake maker, Polly is also a lifelong Elvis fan and has visited his Graceland home.