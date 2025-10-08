29 retro photos from former Burnley venue Bar Boogie in Ormerod Street

By Sue Plunkett
Published 8th Oct 2025, 14:10 BST
Last week we brought you some brilliant pics, taken at former Burnley venue Bar Boogie.

Now the home of successful bar Remedy, run by Madge Nawaz and Gaz Ali, here is another batch of images that will take you back 13 years to Bar Boogie days. Taken by Gaz while DJing, if you missed last week’s photos please click HERE.

.

1. More retro pics from former Burnley venue Bar Boogie

. Photo: Gaz Ali

Photo Sales
.

2. More retro pics from former Burnley venue Bar Boogie

. Photo: Gaz Ali

Photo Sales
.

3. More retro pics from former Burnley venue Bar Boogie

. Photo: Gaz Ali

Photo Sales
.

4. More retro pics from former Burnley venue Bar Boogie

. Photo: Gaz Ali

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Burnley
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice