Now the home of successful bar Remedy, run by Madge Nawaz and Gaz Ali, here is another batch of images that will take you back 13 years to Bar Boogie days. Taken by Gaz while DJing, if you missed last week’s photos please click HERE.
1. More retro pics from former Burnley venue Bar Boogie
. Photo: Gaz Ali
2. More retro pics from former Burnley venue Bar Boogie
. Photo: Gaz Ali
3. More retro pics from former Burnley venue Bar Boogie
. Photo: Gaz Ali
4. More retro pics from former Burnley venue Bar Boogie
. Photo: Gaz Ali