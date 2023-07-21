News you can trust since 1877
Burnley Council: More than 250 'on the spot' fines handed out for offences including fly-tipping and dog-fouling

Burnley Council has issued more than 250 'on the spot' fines for littering, fly-tipping, dog fouling and commercial waste offences.
By Bill Jacobs
Published 21st Jul 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 12:31 BST
Burnley Canal Festival returns next month

It has also successfully prosecuted three people for incorrectly disposing of rubbish.

The figures were given in report to Burnley borough’s full council meeting on Wednesday night.

A total of 238 Fixed Penalty Notices for litter and dog foul offences have been issed by Burnley CouncilA total of 238 Fixed Penalty Notices for litter and dog foul offences have been issed by Burnley Council
A total of 238 Fixed Penalty Notices for litter and dog foul offences have been issed by Burnley Council
The document from environmental services boss Coun. Lubna Khan read: “The education and enforcement officer recently represented the council at a health and wellbeing event at one of the borough’s largest employers to provide advice and assistance to help to ensure that all our borough’s businesses and residents can access our services.

“In May and June 2023, the enforcement team successfully prosecuted two individuals for fly-tipping offences and one for failing to provide the correct commercial waste documentation.

“Council enforcement officers along with the councils litter enforcement contractor have issued 238 FPNs for litter and dog foul offences and 13 for fly-tipping and commercial waste offences.”

