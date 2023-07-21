It has also successfully prosecuted three people for incorrectly disposing of rubbish.

The figures were given in report to Burnley borough’s full council meeting on Wednesday night.

A total of 238 Fixed Penalty Notices for litter and dog foul offences have been issed by Burnley Council

The document from environmental services boss Coun. Lubna Khan read: “The education and enforcement officer recently represented the council at a health and wellbeing event at one of the borough’s largest employers to provide advice and assistance to help to ensure that all our borough’s businesses and residents can access our services.

“In May and June 2023, the enforcement team successfully prosecuted two individuals for fly-tipping offences and one for failing to provide the correct commercial waste documentation.