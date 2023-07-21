News you can trust since 1877
Burnley Canal Festival set to draw thousands of people when it cruises back into town next month

By Laura Longworth
Published 21st Jul 2023, 09:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 09:56 BST

The free family-friendly event returns to Finsley Gate Wharf and along the towpath from 11am to 5pm on Sunday, August 27th.

A raft of fun will be on offer, including arts and crafts workshops, a towpath quest, performances, a makers market, canoes, music, food, a bar, boat trips and more.

Special VIP Mother Nature will sweep on down to help catch any pesky litterers, bringing her cheeky sidekick, the Fox, too, and giving a small natural gift to those who help her tidy up.

Straight Mile on the Leeds and Liverpool Canal, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin StuttardStraight Mile on the Leeds and Liverpool Canal, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
    Organisers are calling for donations to their crowd-funder to help them gain a grant from Lancashire County Council to keep this and next year’s event free. To make a donation, please visit https://www.spacehive.com/burnley-canal-festival?fbclid=IwAR2r23sjZKx_V3iHDCIDh_YBHX_FOwhT4vmpCunuLow76eJtNFMBUdvQrp8

    They are also looking for volunteers to help them with the event. If you are interested in getting involved please contact [email protected]

