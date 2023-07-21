Burnley Canal Festival set to draw thousands of people when it cruises back into town next month

The free family-friendly event returns to Finsley Gate Wharf and along the towpath from 11am to 5pm on Sunday, August 27th.

A raft of fun will be on offer, including arts and crafts workshops, a towpath quest, performances, a makers market, canoes, music, food, a bar, boat trips and more.

Special VIP Mother Nature will sweep on down to help catch any pesky litterers, bringing her cheeky sidekick, the Fox, too, and giving a small natural gift to those who help her tidy up.

Straight Mile on the Leeds and Liverpool Canal, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Organisers are calling for donations to their crowd-funder to help them gain a grant from Lancashire County Council to keep this and next year’s event free. To make a donation, please visit https://www.spacehive.com/burnley-canal-festival?fbclid=IwAR2r23sjZKx_V3iHDCIDh_YBHX_FOwhT4vmpCunuLow76eJtNFMBUdvQrp8