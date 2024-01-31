Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The authority – run by a coalition of the Burnley Independent Group, Liberal Democrats and Greens – confirmed at last week’s Full Council that it would freeze car parking charges and its garden waste collection subscription from April 1.

However, other fees, including for burial and cremations, would increase by 3%. This was despite a Labour attempt to revise them.

The fee increases were confirmed at a meeting of Burnley's Full Council.

The party – the council’s main opposition – moved an amendment which proposed: “An exception to be applied to the 3% general charges increase for bulky household collections freezing the charge at the 2023/24 level; a reduction in the proposed increase of commercial waste bin lift charges from 5% to 3%; a reduction in the proposed increase in commercial pest control services from 11.6% to 3%; and to set waste fixed penalty notice charges at £100 until a review has been completed.”

The amendment also proposed to alter licence charges for houses in multiple occupation (HMOs). It sought to ‘increase the charge on applying for a HMO licence from the proposed £534.57 to £586.50; increase the charge on a HMO licence being granted from the proposed £388.31 to £420.35; and at the next review of selective licensing fees the executive to also consider increasing the discount given on HMO licences for landlords who are registered with the council as good landlords from 30% to 40%’.

Coun. Margaret Lishman, the council’s resources boss, told the meeting: “These proposals are below the current level of inflation and are based in the income which is achievable without significantly reducing demand.

“We have set aside £12,000 to support residents who need support with bulky waste removal charges targeted at those most in need.

“This modest below inflation increase in fees and charges will result in approximately £104,000 in additional income in 2024/25 and will help Burnley Council balance its books.”

Labour group leader Coun. Mark Townsend said: “The general increase of 3% is below inflation and that is good, but there are some tweaks that the Labour group would like