According to figures published this month pothole damage to vehicles costs a staggering £474M in the past year.
We sent photographer Kelvin Lister-Stuttard onto the streets of Burnley to find some of the worst potholes and here they are.
Pot holes on Accrington Road opposite The Angel Inn, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Pot holes on Accrington Road, Burnley Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Pot holes on Accrington Road, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Pot holes on Lowerhouse Lane, Burnley Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard