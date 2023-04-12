Jack Bannister of Halstead Farm, Lower Rosegrove Lane, in Burnley has proposed the scheme at a former landfill site known as Lowerhouse Lodges.

It would see the construction of two three-bedroom bungalows with gardens.

Burnley Council’s development control committee will discuss the plans on Thursday night

The proposal will be debated by Burnley Council’s development control committee on Thursday night after eight objections were received.

They relate to concerns over access, the safe use of a footpath across the site, parking and increased traffic.

A planning officer’s report says: “There will be some impact on the character of the area given the space has been left derelict for a number of years, however there are benefits of the site being improved especially with the removal of the unstable and derelict buildings on site.

“The development of this brownfield site is acceptable and would make a contribution to the borough’s housing mix. Amendments to the access has resulted in an acceptable scheme.

“The site is on the edge of the built up area and is described as being rural in character. It is part of a wider site ownership associated with Halstead Farm.

“To the west is a large area of protected open space known as Green Brook.

“The site currently consists of derelict stone and brick buildings.

“The application seeks permission to erect two three-bedroom bungalows.

“There will be a projecting gable feature to the front elevations which incorporate a lounge and hallway.