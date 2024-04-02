Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The group, which claims aggressive bullying tactics have been used to suppress fairness and free speech, said the Labour Party leadership no longer reflected their views.

The mass resignation is believed to be the largest defection under Sir Keir's Starmer’s leadership.

Nelson Town Hall

It comes just five months after the leader of Burnley Council and nine other councillors resigned from the Labour Party over Sir Keir's decision not to push for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The councillors will not be joining any other political parties, and will instead form independent groups on Pendle Borough Council, Brierfield Town Council, and Nelson Town Council.

Leader of Pendle Borough Council and the newly formed independent group, Coun. Asjad Mahmood, said: "I, along with my colleagues, were elected by local residents to represent them in the council chamber. As a Labour councillor, I have always felt that the party’s policies were aligned with my own beliefs and those of the constituents who have honoured me with their votes. Sadly, over a recent period, senior party officials have attempted to impose their ideas at a local level. I was elected to serve the public, not party officials.”

Coun. Yvonne Tennant added: "At a time when 14 years of Tory cuts are affecting local people across Pendle, the Labour Party leadership should be allowing local hard-working councillors the opportunity to challenge the Tories. Instead, colleagues are being hindered from fulfilling their roles.”

