Man seriously assaulted in Burnley park

Police are appealing for witnesses and footage after a man was seriously assaulted in a Burnley park.
By John Deehan
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 11:30 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2024, 11:37 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Read More
Appeal for witnesses after pedestrian killed in Brierfield collision

The victim, a man in his 40s, was walking through Bank Hall Park around 1am Thursday, March 28, when he was attacked.

As a result of the assault, he suffered serious injuries to his head, face and body, which required hospital treatment.

Police are appealing for witnessesPolice are appealing for witnesses
Police are appealing for witnesses
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

No arrests have been made at this stage. Enquiries are ongoing and although this is being treated as an isolated incident, reassurance patrols have been stepped up in the area as a precaution.

A police spokesman said: “Our dedicated investigation team are appealing for witnesses or anyone with CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage which captured anything suspicious in or around the park between midnight and 2am to come forward.”

Email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 37 of 28th March 2024.