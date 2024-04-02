Man seriously assaulted in Burnley park
The victim, a man in his 40s, was walking through Bank Hall Park around 1am Thursday, March 28, when he was attacked.
As a result of the assault, he suffered serious injuries to his head, face and body, which required hospital treatment.
No arrests have been made at this stage. Enquiries are ongoing and although this is being treated as an isolated incident, reassurance patrols have been stepped up in the area as a precaution.
A police spokesman said: “Our dedicated investigation team are appealing for witnesses or anyone with CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage which captured anything suspicious in or around the park between midnight and 2am to come forward.”
Email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 37 of 28th March 2024.