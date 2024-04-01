Appeal for witnesses after pedestrian killed in Brierfield collision

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Brierfield.
By John Deehan
Published 1st Apr 2024, 14:29 BST
Officers were called to Colne Road, at 8-31pm yesterday following reports a BMW M5 had struck a pedestrian and then collided with a wall, close to a bus stop.

Emergency services attended and found a man in his 50s unresponsive. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services he was later pronounced dead at the scene. Work is ongoing to establish the circumstances of what led to the collision and locate the driver of the BMW.

Following enquiries, two people – a 28-year-old man from Brierfield and a 40-year-old man from Manchester – have been arrested and remain in custody at this time.

A police spokesman said: “This collision has resulted in a man losing his life and our thoughts are very much with his loved ones at this difficult time. Although we have made two arrests, our enquiries are very much ongoing to establish what led to the collision and identify everyone involved. With that in mind, we would ask for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage which captures the BMW M5 in Brierfield prior to the collision to contact the police as soon as possible.”

Anybody with information can email [email protected] or ring 101, quoting log 1128 of 31st March 2024.

