Family of 16-year-old killed in farmbike accident in Extwistle Road in Worsthorne pay moving tribute to him
Police were called to Extwistle Road in Worsthorne at 12.41am on Saturday (March 30th) following reports a Polaris Ranger Farmbike had left the carriageway and crashed in a field. No other vehicles were involved.
The driver, who was 16-year-old Hector Eccles from Worsthorne, did not survive his injuries. His passenger, a 17-year-old man from Burnley, was not seriously injured. In a tribute, Hector’s family said: “We would like to thank everyone for the kind words and sympathy over the last few days. This is our Hector on his farm with his animals, where he loved to spend his time. Always happiest on the farm, at Gisburn Auction or with his friends and colleagues in Pendle Young Farmers.
“Hector will always be in our hearts and minds, we will always remember our beautiful, kind and lovely boy.”
Any witnesses to the collision or anyone with information or footage is asked to email [email protected] or call 101. Quote log 45 of 30th March 2024.
