The driver, who was 16-year-old Hector Eccles from Worsthorne, did not survive his injuries. His passenger, a 17-year-old man from Burnley, was not seriously injured. In a tribute, Hector’s family said: “We would like to thank everyone for the kind words and sympathy over the last few days. This is our Hector on his farm with his animals, where he loved to spend his time. Always happiest on the farm, at Gisburn Auction or with his friends and colleagues in Pendle Young Farmers.