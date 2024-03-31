Road accident closes roundabout in Brierfield close to entrance to M65
A road accident has closed Colne Road in Brierfield this evening.
The road near to the roundabout heading towards the M65 is the section involved and police have said the road will be closed for some time.
Motorists have been advised to find alternative routes.
