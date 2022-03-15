Council leaders say Lancashire is ready to give Ukrainian refugees ‘a proper, dignified welcome'

They have issued a joint statement underlining that they are working together and with the government on how best to receive those fleeing the war-torn country following the Russian invasion.

The borough political bosses from both Conservative and Labour parties have promised Ukrainian refugees ‘a proper, dignified Lancashire welcome’ and urged residents to give cash to the Disasters Emergency Appeal.

It is signed by county council leader Cllr Philippa Williamson, Blackburn with Darwen Council leader Cllr Mohammed Khan, Blackpool Council boss Cllr Lynn Williams and the leaders of Lancashire’s 12 district authorities.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire’s 15 local authority leaders have said the county and borough councils are ready to accommodate Ukrainian refugees.

They include Hyndburn’s Cllr Miles Parkinson, Ribble Valley’s Cllr Stephen Atkinson, Burnley’s Cllr Afrasiab Anwar, Pendle’s Cllr Nadeem Ahmed and Rossendale Cllr Alyson Barnes.

Their statement says: “As Lancashire’s 15 leaders, we stand united in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

“Like all right-thinking people across the world we want to see an end to this terrible war and the unimaginable suffering being inflicted on the Ukrainian population, and urge the international community to support this aim.

“Here in Lancashire we have always reached out to others in their time of need.

“As we await details of the government’s resettlement scheme, we are working closely together and with our partners to ensure that we are ready to receive those who have been forced from Ukraine.

“They will receive a proper, dignified Lancashire welcome, as the dispossessed have in the past.

“Let us be clear – Lancashire stands ready, willing and able to play our part in the UK’s response to the horrors that are taking place in Ukraine.

“In the meantime, the main thing that Lancashire people can do to help is to make a donation to the Disasters Emergency Appeal.

“Charities such as the Red Cross and Oxfam are on the borders and in Ukraine itself providing vital support including food, first aid, shelter and health care.

“The Red Cross says that cash donations are by far the quickest, safest and most direct way to help people in a humanitarian crisis.

“It doesn’t matter how much you can afford to give – every single penny makes a difference.”

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.