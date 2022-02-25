Council expresses solidarity with the people of Ukraine

County Coun. Phillippa Williamson, leader of Lancashire County Council, said: "Lancastrians are horrified at the violent conflict which is unfolding in Ukraine, and we want to add our voices to those across the world calling for the Russian leadership to immediately cease their aggression towards this peaceful country.

"There are many people in Lancashire with links to Ukraine and Eastern Europe who will be desperately worried for family and friends in the region, and deeply concerned at the situation which is developing.

"The people of Ukraine are at the very forefront of our minds, and we have chosen to illuminate County Hall in the colours of the Ukranian flag as a simple gesture of our solidarity with them as we hope for an immediate end to this completely unjustified invasion.

Lancashire County Council is set to illuminate County Hall in blue and yellow to express the county's solidarity with the people of Ukraine