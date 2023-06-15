This means that, subject to a town-wide referendum, the Neighbourhood Plan will be made and used in making planning decisions within the town’s boundary.

Chairman of the Neighbourhood Plan Advisory Committee, Coun. Sarah Cockburn-Price, said: “I am delighted that our Design Code, which should hold all new development to a high standard in Colne, received praise from the Examiner, Andrew Ashcroft, the first in the borough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Having written the List of Non-Designated Heritage Assets, I am pleased that these will also be afforded some protection. They were all put forward by townsfolk as being important parts of Colne’s history and appearance, but they fall short of the criteria for national listing.”

Colne Town Centre. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Colne’s long-range views and broader rural policies were also accepted, as were the aspirational transport policies. The town centre policies, which have been championed by former town council chairman, Paul Foxley, also received approval and will come closer to being realised by phase one of the market redevelopment, part of the government’s Levelling Up programme and this scheme is shortly to go out to public consultation.

As a fundamental part of Neighbourhood Plans is promoting housing development sites for sustainable development, a portfolio of brownfield and regeneration sites were accepted by the Examiner, though some were not in the face of viability challenges.

The town council is proud that, despite sustained opposition, all the potential 21 Local Green Spaces the Advisory Committee put forward were found to have met the three tests in paragraph 102 of the National Planning Policy Framework. However, the Upper Rough, which is currently the subject of an outline planning application for 150 houses, was not made a Local Green Space, pending a decision from Pendle Borough Council as to whether it will be needed for housing in its emerging Local Plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad