Colne Junior School welcomes Primet Primary as new member

A new primary school has joined this year’s Colne Junior Council.

Primet Primary was welcomed in the council chamber in Colne Town Hall by the four founder schools – Christ Church, Park Primary, Trawden Forest and West Street. Before the first formal meeting, all the new junior councillors had got together in a ‘Getting to Know You’ session.

As is traditional at the first meeting of the year, the meeting was principally taken up with hustings and elections to the top table.

Mrs Lisa Stinchon, headteacher at Trawden Forest oversaw the democratic process. The junior councillors listened to a short talk given by Coun. Sarah Cockburn-Price about the history of Colne Town Hall and its famous ‘We Long Endure’ motto.

Colne Junior Council

The new junior councillors were eager to take part in the hustings, leaving their teachers both surprised and impressed.

Miss Sarah Watson, headteacher of West Street Community Primary School, said: “There were some superb speeches, both scripted and unscripted. Some children stood up and took part in several rounds of hustings – quite a daunting thing to do. It was wonderful to see them encouraged by their fellow junior councillors. Everyone received votes and the counts were often both tense and close.”

Colne Junior Council voted in its first girl as chair, Mia from Park Primary. Mia will be aided by Delia as deputy chair from Christ Church. Tyler from Park Primary now fills the role of secretary, while the new treasurer is Leilani from Christ Church.

At the end, the children were handed top secret envelopes to be opened when back at their respective schools. The envelopes contain the Headteachers’ Challenge for this year.