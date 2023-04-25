Climate conscious hustings at Clitheroe United Reformed Church with Ribble Valley Council candidates
Ribble Valley Climate Action Network hosted a “climate conscious” hustings at its monthly meeting to listen, inform and engage with Ribble Valley Borough Council candidates.
Clitheroe United Reformed Church welcomed everyone to the gathering of nearly 60 people, drawn from all over the Ribble Valley, from all sides of the climate debate. Light refreshments were served by the church eco group and RV CAN members as folk arrived.
Organisrers described the meeting as “very positive”, and it was followed by a ‘Question Time’ format chaired by Neil Guthrie and Fiona Ritchie, both members of Ribble Valley Can. The panel comprised councillors and prospective councillors from the Green, Labour, Conservative and Liberal Democrat parties.
Fiona said: “The Ribble Valley CAN organising group would like to thank them all for their whole-hearted engagement with the concept and delivery of our first climate hustings.
“The seven members of the panel: Malcolm Peplow and Gaye McCrum (Green), Mike Wilcox and Karl Barnsley (Labour), David Berryman (Conservative) and Stewart Fletcher and Mark French ( Lib Dems) were thoroughly questioned from the chair and floor. They tackled concerns as far as possible.”
Some notable areas of concern from the audience were:
- poor air quality in parts of the area;
- solar panels and insulation in new and old housing, funding and government policy;
- quality of rivers and the water supply, safe bathing status and flooding dangers;
- generating cheaper green energy locally, less use of energy, joint projects;
- transport systems and car sharing, less use of cars, pedestrian areas;
- pollution from petrol and diesel engines and particulates from tires, more car charging points across the region;
- relying on mining for rare metals for new tech, at the expense of others;
the responsibilities of a councillor to their region and people.
Fiona added: “The clear messages from the hustings audience were the need to work together for the greater good of our region, regardless of party politics and commitment to policies promoting the greener future essential to our mental and physical wellbeing.
“Ribble Valley CAN and Clitheroe United Reformed Church are very grateful to all who gave generously of their time and talents and to those who attended. Please put Saturday July 1st in your diary, for the Citizens’ Summit for Climate and Nature, to be held at Trinity Methodist Church by RV CAN.”