Clitheroe United Reformed Church welcomed everyone to the gathering of nearly 60 people, drawn from all over the Ribble Valley, from all sides of the climate debate. Light refreshments were served by the church eco group and RV CAN members as folk arrived.

Organisrers described the meeting as “very positive”, and it was followed by a ‘Question Time’ format chaired by Neil Guthrie and Fiona Ritchie, both members of Ribble Valley Can. The panel comprised councillors and prospective councillors from the Green, Labour, Conservative and Liberal Democrat parties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Climate conscious hustings at Clitheroe United Reformed Church

Fiona said: “The Ribble Valley CAN organising group would like to thank them all for their whole-hearted engagement with the concept and delivery of our first climate hustings.

“The seven members of the panel: Malcolm Peplow and Gaye McCrum (Green), Mike Wilcox and Karl Barnsley (Labour), David Berryman (Conservative) and Stewart Fletcher and Mark French ( Lib Dems) were thoroughly questioned from the chair and floor. They tackled concerns as far as possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some notable areas of concern from the audience were:

poor air quality in parts of the area;

solar panels and insulation in new and old housing, funding and government policy;

quality of rivers and the water supply, safe bathing status and flooding dangers;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

generating cheaper green energy locally, less use of energy, joint projects;

transport systems and car sharing, less use of cars, pedestrian areas;

pollution from petrol and diesel engines and particulates from tires, more car charging points across the region;

relying on mining for rare metals for new tech, at the expense of others;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

the responsibilities of a councillor to their region and people.

Fiona added: “The clear messages from the hustings audience were the need to work together for the greater good of our region, regardless of party politics and commitment to policies promoting the greener future essential to our mental and physical wellbeing.