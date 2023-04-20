News you can trust since 1877
Special Clitheroe concert this weekend to celebrate King Charle's Coronation

Clitheroe people will honour the new king with a special celebration.

By Laura Longworth
Published 20th Apr 2023, 12:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 12:17 BST

The Ribble Valley Music Festival will feature a concert marking King Charle’s Coronation.

It will kick off at 7-30pm in The Old School Rooms in Lowergate, Clitheroe, on Saturday.

An event spokesperson called it a “momentous” occasion, saying: “This will be a unique event that forms a fitting prelude to the Coronation two weeks later.

A special Clitheroe concert will be held to mark the King's Coronation.A special Clitheroe concert will be held to mark the King's Coronation.
“It is a once in a lifetime event not to be missed.”

There will be a performance by the uniformed Band of the Cheshire Constabulary and a curated narrative about the events occurring over 70 years in the life of the monarch and how they have influenced his passions and beliefs.

Flags will be on loan for the climax of patriotic prom favourites. Red, white and blue attire is optional.

Book for £10pp by emailing [email protected] or calling 01254 384893.

There will be a low cost bar and raffle. All proceeds will go towards maintaining The Old School Rooms.

