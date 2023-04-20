Special Clitheroe concert this weekend to celebrate King Charle's Coronation

The Ribble Valley Music Festival will feature a concert marking King Charle’s Coronation.

It will kick off at 7-30pm in The Old School Rooms in Lowergate, Clitheroe, on Saturday.

An event spokesperson called it a “momentous” occasion, saying: “This will be a unique event that forms a fitting prelude to the Coronation two weeks later.

“It is a once in a lifetime event not to be missed.”

There will be a performance by the uniformed Band of the Cheshire Constabulary and a curated narrative about the events occurring over 70 years in the life of the monarch and how they have influenced his passions and beliefs.

Flags will be on loan for the climax of patriotic prom favourites. Red, white and blue attire is optional.

Book for £10pp by emailing [email protected] or calling 01254 384893.