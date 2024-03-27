Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The young people met with Speaker of the House Sir Lynsey Hoyle and Lisa Cameron MP, chair of Disability APPG, to speak about how policymakers can help them overcome challenges in school, college and work.

The events are part of a wider day of action to showcase the tremendous contribution that young adults with Special Educational Needs and Disability (SEND) can make to the workforce, especially through Supported Internship programmes.

Supported internships – work-based study programmes for 16 to 24-year-olds with SEND, who have an education, health and care (EHC) plan – dramatically change the employment outcomes for those who take part.

Kaitlin, who is an intern with Calico Group Burnley and is part of the DFN Project SEARCH Youth Advisory Group visited Parliament to speak about Supported Internships.

She said: “I am incredibly excited to go and visit Parliament. I got to meet my local MP earlier and find out more about what it means to be a Member of Parliament – now I want to see the place where they work.

“I take my role on the Youth Advisory Group seriously because I want to be a good advocate for my peers and tell the world about what great employees people with learning disabilities can make. It is my first time travelling to London, so it is a really special and important day.”

DFN Project SEARCH figures show that 70% of people who complete their supported internships go on to secure full-time employment, thanks to the skills and confidence they gain through the programme. In stark contrast, official national figures show that less than 5% of young adults with a learning disability or autism spectrum condition are ordinarily in full-time employment in England.

DFN Project SEARCH hopes that the conversations in Parliament will help raise awareness of the huge impact that supported internships can have not only on the lives of the interns who take part but, on the employers, and wider society too.

They also hope to challenge the misconceptions that all-too-often unfairly shape the lives of young adults with a learning disability and/or autism across the UK and encourage employers to recognise the social and economic value of employing young adults with SEND and take active steps to improve inclusivity and diversity in the workforce.

Claire Cookson, Chief Executive of DFN Project SEARCH, said: “We created National Supported Internships Day to celebrate the amazing contribution of every young person, every employer and every partner that makes supported internships such a success across the country.”

Laura Davis, Chief Executive of the British Association for Supported Employment said: “BASE is training 760 job coaches to ensure that young people are not only supported into jobs but also have access to the support needed to flourish in their careers.”

As part of the Day’s activities, DFN Project SEARCH is launching a nationwide People’s Choice competition for programmes that provide Supported Internships and are inviting everyone to take part.