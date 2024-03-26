St James' Lanehead Primary School children enjoy road safety lesson from JDS Trucks and Spillard Safety Systems
Pupils from St James’ Lanehead Primary School on Briercliffe Road were shown first-hand how they can be invisible to trucks if they walk or cycle in their blind spots.
Throughout the day, around 160 Key Stage 2 pupils were given the opportunity to sit in the cab of a lorry, and even beep the horn – brought to the playground by JDS Trucks – to experience it for themselves.
The demonstration was given by Spillard Safety Systems and local man Andy Waddington, who works for Spillard Safety Systems and is also standing for Labour in the Lanehead ward in the May 2nd local elections.
Andy said: “The kids and teachers all enjoyed the day, it was great to be able to show the kids what a driver sees in a large truck such as this. People don't always appreciate the substantial blind spots when up high in a truck. At the end of the day, we want everyone to be able to enjoy our streets and roads safely, so I'm grateful to Spillard Safety Systems and JDS Trucks for making this happen.”
it is understood more school sessions may be in the pipeline in the Burnley and Briercliffe area. Also in attendance was Labour's prospective Member of Parliament Oliver Ryan, who helped on the day.
Mr Ryan said: “This is a great initiative I was happy to help with, Andy is a great local volunteer who makes things happen. More of this should happen.”