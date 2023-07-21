Rebecca garnered just 61 votes, and lost her deposit, in the seat which was retained by the Conservatives when Steve Tuckwell narrowly saw off Labour’s Danny Beales following a re-count.

The by-election was called following the resignation of former prime minister Boris Johnson, who quit when the Commons Privilege Committee concluded that he had lied to and deliberately misled the House of Commons over ‘Partygate’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the former ‘Lady Detective’ was not unperturbed by her poor performance and said she “never came to win”.

UKIP deputy leader Rebecca Jane stood in Boris Johsnon's former seat in the Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election

Rebecca said: “Many would expect me to be disappointed with how many votes I achieved. I actually view this as nothing but a small victory.

“My campaign was one of truth. Politics are entirely corrupt. The Conservatives have ruined the country with lies and destruction, but Labour are equally as bad.

“Their candidate, Danny Beales performed the ultimate campaign of lies. Steve, the Conservative winner, operated his campaign of truth. I despise Conservative leadership, but Steve was an excellent candidate for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The public sent their message loud and clear, Ultra Low Emission Zones (ULEZ) is not supported, the cost of living crisis is out of control, lies are no longer tolerated and we want more local services.

UXBRIDGE, ENGLAND - JULY 21: Conservative Party candidate, Steve Tuckwell (C), celebrates winning the Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election as Labour Party candidate Danny Beales (3rd L) looks on July 21, 2023 in Uxbridge, England. The by-election was called when former Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned as the MP ahead of the Privileges Committee finding he had misled Parliament over Partygate. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

“Since I became deputy leader, I ranted that smaller parties and independents must unite, if we have any chance of defeating Labour and Conservative.

“Both parties will lead our country to pure torture. The public need an alternative. The smaller parties swung this by-election, Labour were absolutely going to win. They didn’t because of the storm splinter parties created, highlighting how truly despicable politics is.”

Other candidates standing in the by-election included former actor Laurence Fox, for Reclaim, Jeremy Corbyn’s brother Piers Corbyn, Count Binface, and Howling Laud Hope from the Monster Raving Loony Party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rebecca also hinted that she will stand for UKIP in the next General Election but would not reveal whether that would be Burnley or elsewhere.

She added: “The United Kingdom is broken. The Conservatives have broken promises as their trademark. Labour are not your answer either. They will do and say anything to gain power over the country.

“I’ve had an incredible time in Uxbridge and South Ruislip. The people truly took me to their hearts and I’ll always be grateful. They welcomed my ‘Northern, bull in a China shop’ attitude. They supported my policies and they embraced UKIP. I expected friction, but I didn’t get an ounce of that. I got nothing but a public appetite for change.

“The unfortunate truth is, society is still geared towards mainstream parties, and people are scared to cast votes for smaller parties. I understand that, we just have to keep chipping away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I told the truth, I told everyone, I wasn’t here to win and I haven’t won. I told them that, because when I return for a general election - I want them to remember how honest and trustworthy I have been in this by-election, because next time I’m coming to win.