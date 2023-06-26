The former Burnley Express columnist, who found fame when she set up The Real Lady Detective Agency, joined UKIP as its deputy leader last October.

Now she will contest the west London constituency of former prime minister Boris Johnson who unexepectedly resigned his seat in June in the wake of the “Partygate” scandal and subsequent investigation by the Commons Privileges Committee.

On revealing that she will contest the seat at the by-election on July 20th, Rebecca said: “I entered the political landscape in 2022 because I was tired of how corrupt politics has become. Every political party lies to the people they serve, none more so than the Conservative Party.

UKIP deputy leader Rebecca Jane is to contest Boris Johnson's former seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip in by-election

“To members of the public who are angry at two ‘centre right parties’ standing in this by-election I would like to clarify my position. Talks with splinter and smaller right-wing parties have been taking place for months, negotiation with one party in particular led to a false belief that a unification was possible

“Out of the blue, another party announced a candidate, without paperwork being in place. My appeal to fight the good fight together fell on deaf ears. I was then personally threatened, and my safety came into question.

“When people vote for a candidate, they are entrusting them with their voice and power. That voice and power must go to individuals who are honest, transparent and who will act in their best interests.

“Few have the courage to speak up when they see wrongdoing in the world of politics. I promise to be honest, transparent and hold elected members to account. My intention is to deliver for the people of Uxbridge and South Ruislip and give all constituents a voice.”

The Tories had a 53% share of the vote in Uxbridge and South Ruislip at the last general election in 2019.